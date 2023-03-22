Abraham Lincoln once said, "Upon the subject of education...I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people can be engaged in." Mr. Lincoln would be proud of the engaged residents in what was once the circuit in which he brought his skills as a lawyer. The topic of this outpouring of thoughtful engagement in education: Passing the Unit 5 referendum.

Others have already highlighted the devastating consequences should the naysayers diminutive remedies win the vote so I won't repeat them. The groundswell of support for the Unit 5 referendum and the school board candidacies of Mark Adams, Kelly Pyle, Amy Roser and Alex Williams has energized our twin cities. Folks hung brochures on doorknobs while others knocked on doors to engage likely voters face to face. The Unit 5 administration and teachers held information seminars. Our school children advocated for the referendum because they know well the benefit of a well-rounded school experience.

While some would politicize this municipal election, there are well-known, respected and responsible Republicans and Democrats voicing support for the referendum and the board candidates identified above. At least three nonpartisan organizations also urge a yes vote: The League of Women Voters (which has men as members also) conducted a thorough study of the issues and urges the passage of the referendum. The Responsible Cities PAC studied the qualities and experiences of Board candidates and urges the passage of the referendum and election of Adams, Pyle, Roser and Williams. The Promise Council, which helps local children in need urges a yes vote.

If Mr. Lincoln could vote yes for Unit 5 on or before April 4, I'm sure he would. Now, it's up to us. Vote yes for Unit 5.

Sally Bulkley Pancrazio, Bloomington