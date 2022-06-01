LETTER: Johnston's priority is community

It's not uncommon for someone running for a local office to knock at your door, hand over a flyer, and ask for your vote. It is uncommon for someone running for local office to stop to talk, really talk, and want to know what issues matter to you and why they matter and how you think things might be improved for the good of the community.

In 2018 Elizabeth Johnston earned my vote by talking with me, not at me, and she’s earned my vote in 2022 by continuing to put the good of the community at the head of the line and partisan posturing dead last.

McClean County needs a County Board comprised of people who value the public good and our community’s future over ideology. We need representatives who listen to each other and are committed to the public good. We need representatives who understand that the new problems that arise can’t always be solved using yesterday’s approaches. We need people like Elizabeth Johnston.

Elizabeth Johnston is a problem solver and a consensus builder. She’s earned by vote. A vote for Elizabeth Johnston is a vote for solutions, not politics. Elizabeth Johnston for McLean County Board, District 5.

Susan Spurlock, Normal

