LETTER: Johnston will represent each of us

Letter to the Editor

Make your vote count. Elect Elizabeth Johnston to McLean Board of supervisors.

Elizabeth Johnston will work to represent every person in McLean County. Elizabeth hears and sees the needs of the count, including making sure no one goes hungry that affordable housing is available and equal opportunity for everyone who lives in the county. Infrastructure problems will be addressed and solutions found.

A vote for Elizabeth Johnston means full representation for each of us.

Belinda Johnson, Bloomington

