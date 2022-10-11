LETTER: Johnston will be collaborative

A frown, my mama used to say, is a smile turned upside down, so (she’d add) turn that frown around. When it comes to government, this translates, I’d suggest, to a problem is an opportunity turned upside down, so turn that problem back around.

Employment is expanding in McLean County and strengthening our regional economy. But our growing work force is outstripping available housing. And that’s a problem that will continue to grow unless we turn the need for affordable, quality housing into an opportunity through careful planning.

The challenge to McLean County government is manifold. We need growth but growth that doesn’t degrade our environment. We need roads and expanded infrastructure for such basic services as water and sewage, and we need to deliver this infrastructure in a sustainable manner. We need, that is, to optimize the present yet build responsibly for the future.

Elizabeth Johnston is committed to working with her fellow county board members and with McLean County staff to develop and implement a proactive strategy for increasing quality, affordable housing that will address the current need and prepare for further growth.

Elizabeth Johnston believes in turning problems upside down and working collaboratively with the people of McLean County and her fellow board members to create opportunities. A vote for Elizabeth Johnston for District 5 Representative is a vote for a better future for McLean County.

Tim Hunt, Normal