LETTER: Johnston shows she understands

The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas underscores, yet again, the need for mental health services. When we fail to help individuals in crisis, too often both the individual and the community suffer the consequences. Mental health care is community care.

Elizabeth Johnston’s work to help shape and pass McLean County’s new Behavioral Health Plan shows that she understands this, and her work shows, as well, that she understands how to work with existing services in the county to make this new plan a success.

Elizabeth Johnston is a problem solver and a consensus builder. Instead of R vs. D, Elizabeth is committed to R & D, as in research and dialogue. This is the R & D we need to forge consensus, solve problems, and build a healthy future for McLean County.

Elizabeth Johnston has earned my respect and my trust. She’s earned my vote, and I believe she deserves yours. Elizabeth Johnston for McLean County Board, District 5.

Cat Woods, Bloomington

