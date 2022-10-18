LETTER: Johnston should be re-elected

The worst of the COVID may be behind us, but we are still trying to cope with the pandemic’s disruptions and dislocations. The pandemic has underscored our need for a strong mental healthcare system in McLean County but also made it clear that our mental healthcare system needs help if it is to be able to help those who need help.

One of the reasons I support Elizabeth Johnston to continue as one of our two District 5 representatives is that she has demonstrated her commitment to strengthening mental health services by working to forge powerful, and cost-effective, partnerships and cross-agency collaborations. As a licensed clinical social worker, Elizabeth is richly experienced in behavioral health care. She’s a professional who understands the culture and workings of our health care agencies and services. She understands what’s needed, what works, and how to close the gaps in our current system.

But knowledge and ideas aren’t enough. Professional experience is not enough. We also need McLean County Board members who put people and solutions ahead of party. We need, that is, Elizabeth Johnston to continue to be one of our two District 5 representatives.

Kathleen Backus, Heyworth