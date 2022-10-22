LETTER: Johnston record shows she understands

My mother taught me to look both ways before crossing the street, but when it comes to our community, we need to look three ways: A healthy community conserves its past, meets the needs and challenges of the present and invests for the future. McLean County needs leaders who understand this.

Elizabeth Johnston’s record representing District 5 on the McLean County Board shows that she understands this. This is why she has my vote and why I urge you to give her one of your two District 5 votes as well.

She has worked to increase renewable energy production while protecting rural residents. She has led changes in County Board meetings that support genuine community participation. She is a leading voice for improving county mental health services. She helped build the consensus that led to an equitable redistricting plan for the McLean County Board.

Looking both ways is the best practice when it comes to crossing the street. But it can lead to us vs. them or past vs. present. But for our community we need leaders who can, and will, look three ways. We need to re-elect Elizabeth Johnston.

Sheila Snyder, Bloomington