LETTER: Johnston has kept her word

When Elizabeth Johnston first ran to represent District 5 on the McLean County Board in 2018, she vowed to make county government more transparent and accessible to all county residents through measures such as changing meeting times and opening new lines of communication. She has fulfilled that campaign promise and more.

Elizabeth has proven to be truly collaborative and bipartisan in her approach to solving county-wide problems. This approach has resulted in policies that that benefit all members of the community.

As a certified social worker, she is well aware of the shortcomings our county faces in its mental health services, but more importantly, she has the knowledge and expertise to bring real solutions to the table. She’s also very committed to working on initiatives to create new jobs within the county and ensuring equal opportunities for all of our residents.

Elizabeth has been a committed and hard-working member of the McLean County Board and is well-deserving of another term. A vote for Elizabeth Johnston is a vote for a strong, effective, and compassionate voice on the McLean County Board.

Maureen O'Keefe, Normal