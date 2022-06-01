LETTER: Johnston for McLean County Board

I am writing in support of Elizabeth Johnston’s candidacy for the McLean County Board. County government exists to build, maintain, and deliver basic services to county residents, to enhance our quality of life, and to build for our future. We need county leaders who focus on the public good, talk across party divides, and work to build practical solutions to practical problems. Elizabeth Johnston has proven herself to be an authentic leader and public servant for all McLean County residents. She knows how to listen respectfully while being a passionate advocate for citizens. She works collaboratively across party affiliation and personality towards a goal that is bigger than any individual.