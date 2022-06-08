LETTER: Johnston for McLean County Board

I am proud to write my support for Elizabeth Johnston for McLean County Board, District 5.
Elizabeth Johnston works every day for the betterment of our community, working with our community leaders and citizens of McLean County. Elizabeth Johnston listens and acts on issues that are important for the future of our County. She is a thoughtful young woman, who considers her words carefully and does research before she takes a stand. That is the thoughtfulness we need for McLean County.
John Penn, Bloomington