LETTER: Johnston deserves our gratitude

Maintaining continuity enables committee work to proceed more efficiently. As a practicing social worker, Elizabeth Johnston dedicates her life to helping people, a commitment that clearly extends to her work on the County Board. Her professional understanding of practices to improve mental health in our community is invaluable and her input should be continued. I don’t believe the board should be partisan, but since it is, it’s imperative to reach across any such division to serve the people in our county.

Lizzy does this, such as creating a bipartisan redistricting committee. On several occasions, I have asked her about a county matter or board action. She always responds quickly or does the research to find an answer. Since I don’t live in her district, and will not be able to cast a vote for her, her response is not motivated by getting my vote but by being helpfully available and responsive to citizens. She works for transparency, initiating, for example, a time change so more could attend meetings. She has worked diligently and conscientiously for all of us and deserves our gratitude and vote.