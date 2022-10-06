LETTER: Johnston dedicated and hardworking

We elect McLean County Board members by districts, but the issues, opportunities, and problems are county-wide, not limited to a single district. By working across district boundaries and across party lines, Elizabeth Johnston has played a significant role in the county-wide challenge of redistricting; has contributed to county-wide approaches to the county's public health services, and has successfully supported initiatives to make the voices of all McLean County residents heard through changing Board meeting times, increasing transparency, and opening new lines of communication.