LETTER: Johnston a vote for fairness

County government exists to build, maintain, and deliver basic services to county residents, to enhance our quality of life, and to build for our future. We need county leaders who focus on the public good, are willing to work across party divides, and build practical solutions to practical problems. Real leaders are public servants who listen to the community at large and work effectively with other elected officials to build real solutions to real problems.

Elizabeth Johnston has proven herself to be a true leader and public servant for all McLean County residents. When the redistricting process threatened to become a partisan fight, she was a proactive leader in the discussions that led to a redistricting plan that will serve the county as a whole in the present and work for the county as it continues to grow. Many politicians denounce gerrymandering even as they gerrymander for their party’s gain. Elizabeth Johnston walked the walk to ensure that district lines were drawn by the people and for the people. McLean County is better for it.

We need real leaders who are public servants on the McLean County Board. We need Elizabeth Johnston. A vote for Elizabeth Johnston to be your District 5 Representative is a vote for fairness, for opportunity, and for quality of life. Your vote for Elizabeth is a vote for McLean County’s present and, just as importantly, for its future.

Dave & Rae Ann Ploense, Normal