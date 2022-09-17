LETTER: Johnson has capacity, vision

Governing is not a team sport. Governing isn’t about winning and losing. Governing is about good decision making. Governing is about collaboration. Elected officials are not coaches or referees. The individuals we select to represent us should have their focus on the good of the “citizens of the community”. Their energy and leadership should be focused on collaboration and consensus building that will move McLean County forward.

Elizabeth Johnson has demonstrated her capacity and vision for leadership of McLean County. As a professional social worker, she uses her professional skills to research problems and concerns in McLean County, evaluating past decisions and through collaboration builds a process for going forward. True decision making requires inquiry and wisdom, decisions that are not influenced by political party affiliation.

Elizabeth has demonstrated her leadership by asking substantive and probing questions on mental health funding and programs, economic development, employment, housing, community safety and taxation. Elizabeth acknowledges that good and substantive decision making requires ongoing collaboration and evaluation.

“Lizzie” isn’t just available for conversation during the election season Lizzie is always seeking her constituencies ideas and concerns in our homes, in the coffeeshops or on the street.

Please join with me in sharing ideas with Lizzie and giving her your affirmation by voting for her on November 8.

Jana Edge, Normal