John Danenberger is an outstanding candidate to represent Ward 4 in the Bloomington City Council. John is energetic, prepared, and ready to take on projects to address and improve our lives in Bloomington.

I am fortunate enough to live in the same historic district that John and his family live in. John and his family are great neighbors who are involved in and often organize our multiple street activities. John knows how to get things done in our neighborhood and he will get things done as a member of the Bloomington city government.

Many have written to the editor about John's ability to work on issues such as the the Bloomington Public Library, the Coliseum and infrastructure. I have no doubts about John's abilities to appropriately handle these problems.

I would like to focus a bit on John's less talked-about attributes. John is an accomplished attorney at State Farm. Although he is employed full time at State Farm, he also engages in pro bono work through Prairie Legal Services, where he volunteers to represent indigent citizens weave their way through the court system.

Although John does not get paid for giving his valuable legal services, he helps to ensure that all people in McLean County have equal access to the court system regardless of their ability to pay. John is a strong advocate in court and he will be a strong advocate for Ward 4 and the residents of Bloomington.

As a community, we need the strong leadership and new ideas that John will bring to the Bloomington City Council. I urge you to cast your vote for John Danenberger in April.

Jean Swee, Bloomington