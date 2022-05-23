LETTER: Jesse Sullivan would make great governor

A recent poll showed more folks doing research on Jesse Sullivan than any other candidate for governor and this has me very excited. I am confident that any voter who does their research will find a genuine and authentic option in Sullivan.

Some might say that his campaign is driven by faith, family and service. After some amazing discussion with him personally, I believe that it is his life being driven by faith, family and service.

This authenticity, along with concrete plans for reduced taxes (jessesullivan.com/sullivan-signs-taxpayer-protection-pledge/), crime reduction (jessesullivan.com/safe/) and a crack down on corruption (jessesullivan.com/cleanup/) really set him apart.

He has a genuine pride in being from Illinois and wants to see our state reach its potential and become a place that draws people and business here for success. His experience and qualifications position him to focus on and deliver results vs rhetoric. He has worked both domestically and internationally building businesses that create jobs and lift communities. His education includes Oxford and Stanford.

Again, I encourage every voter in IL to do their research about Sullivan (https://jessesullivan.com/meet-sully/). Any look with an open mind will produce a vote for Illinois and Jesse Sullivan.

Nick Becker, Bloomington

