LETTER: Jan. 6 criminals should be punished

Soon the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on America will be upon us. There have been other attacks on our country, of course: Sept. 11, 2001; Dec. 7, 1941; Apr 12, 1861; and Aug. 24, 1814, when the British burned Washington.

But Jan. 6, 2021, stands alone. Those other attacks were perpetrated by terrorists or foreign enemies. Jan. 6 marks the only time in history that an American president planned, organized, directed, and celebrated a violent assault on our great nation. It is now apparent that he had help from sitting members of Congress. Justice is coming for the betrayers of our nation and our Constitution.

Some would like to sweep this dark day under the rug. It must never be forgotten. Remember, always, that no U.S. president ever led a violent attack on his own country, until the year 2021. Everyone who helped or participated, in any way, must and will be punished for their crimes. Above all, the one who led this bloody effort to destroy America will be brought to justice.

Larry Gaylord, Normal

