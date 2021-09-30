LETTER: Ivermectin has human uses, successes

A recent tweet about Ivermectin said in effect, “You can’t take medicine made for horses. What are you, stupid?”

Yes, Ivermectin can be used to treat horses. However, it is best known for nearly eradicating the tropical diseases commonly known as river blindness and elephantiasis in people. Billions of doses were given out to humans, and the result was that those who discovered this treatment won the Nobel Prize in 2015. Even now the World Health Organization lists Ivermectin as an essential medicine.

Drs. Paul Marik and Pierre Kory have been caring for COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic. In April 2020, they collaborated with other like-minded doctors, which today call themselves FLCCC Alliance, to share what they had learned about preventing and treating the disease. They developed a website called covid19criticalcare.com where you can find a lot of good information. They posted a long article, “The Drug that Cracked COVID,” by Michael Capuzzo.

Last fall many doctors were seeing amazing results of using Ivermectin as a preventative and treatment drug. Dr. Kory, in December 2020, gave an impassioned speech before the U.S. Senate begging them to allow doctors to try treatments, especially the very promising Ivermectin, for COVID. He said, “What do we have to lose?” His pleas fell on deaf ears.

What if the standard of care for hospitals across America changed to early treatment of COVID symptoms, instead of waiting until people can’t breathe to admit them?

Lauretta Marigny, O'Fallon

