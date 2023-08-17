Truth’s light beams are beginning to penetrate dishonesty’s darkness generated by Trump’s mendacious MAGA minions. It’s been six years since his white nationalist supporters carrying torches marched into Charlottesville, Virginia, spreading hate, racism and violence, causing injuries and a young woman’s death. Such fascist conduct should have never been allowed to occur again, but it did on Jan. 6, 2021, with Trump’s blessing.

Trump’s vast conspiracy is under investigation by special counsel Jack Smith plus the DOJ continues to convict hundreds of fascist thugs who attacked our Capitol attempting to reverse the 2020 election as Trump watched with glee in the Oval Office dining room. Now he’s a target of Smith’s grand jury for plotting the coup. Meanwhile the Florida grand jury has indicted him for stealing classified documents, then obstructing DOJ efforts to get them back, so a trial is pending.

In Georgia, New York, and Michigan officials are pursuing charges related to fraud, financial crimes and fake electros conspiracies to overturn Biden’s victory, so more trials are or will be held. Additional civil suits continue for fraud, defamation and harm caused by Trump’s insurrection.

American lives were made worse during Trump’s administration as gun violence, an opioid epidemic, a COVID-19 pandemic, abuse by police; deficit spending and nuclear weapons proliferation went unchecked. The federal courts were packed with extremists and religious zealots who are rescinding our rights and dismantling voting and environmental protections.

Only the rich prospered with huge tax cuts that expanded the wealth gap, fueled inflation, and sent national debt soaring. The world’s dictators were emboldened and allies disrespected as Russia, China, and right-wing media spewed harmful disinformation and propaganda.

Yet some still think Trump and other MAGA Republican scoundrels should be elected. Stopping them requires electing candidates who support America’s constitution, democracy and values. It’s our patriotic duty.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington