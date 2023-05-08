"It will never happen to me."

Our country is seeing mass shootings that have killed more Americans than we lost in Iraq and Afghanistan among combat soldiers. When the mass shootings happen, we hear that thoughts and prayers should be given. It is true that prayers should be made for the victim's families who have to deal with their lost.

I feel the reason there is apathy toward doing something to stop the mass shootings is we believe "It will never happen to me." Most of us could have been in situations where a shooter felt their life is in danger or trying protect their property.

Ask yourself this question, Have you ever went to the wrong car in a parking lot? Have you ever went to the wrong house? Are our children and grandchildren safe in our schools either pubic or private? Have we ever went to a grocery store where our lives could be in danger by a shooter?

With the many mental health issues with our society and the availability to buy an AR-15, we should rethink our position that "It will never happen to me."

Earl Rients, Pontiac