I would like to express a few of my thoughts on politics. When a line is drawn on political sand, on both sides of it many firmly stand. I say there should not be just one line but two; one red and one blue and in between a middle ground. Where with compromise solutions are to be found. If our politicians cannot, or will not do, then it’s time for a third party now; a party giving independent voters more choice and in politics a voice.
In the past there were third parties that didn’t last but this is a new time and a new day in which the internet many voters will sway. It is written, under the sun for everything, there is a time and place and I think now may be a good time for third party candidates to enter the political race.
William Norris, Normal