LETTER: Irvin isn't a real Republican

Richard Irvin is buying an election from his basement.

There's no bottom to how low Richard Irvin will sink (people are sick of his thuggish Chicago tactics). He spends more time attacking fellow Republicans than he does J.B. But then again, he's not a real Republican, is he?

He's buying an election from his basement (Joe Biden style). He won't debate fellow Republicans because he knows he'd be called out for his blatant and obnoxious lies. The other candidates have focused their campaigns on issues and against J.B., but not Irvin. He’s obviously a Democrat plant to screw up the Republican primary. If Irvin can fool enough voters to win the primary, then Irvin will mysteriously implode and J.B. will have smooth sailing to re-election.

Every day, Richard Irvin is on the radio, TV, Facebook (and every week he'll visit your mailbox too!. Why should he come out of his basement isolation? He's got a RINO billionaire who is financing his constant bombardment of our minds.

Here’s my question for ILGOP hierarchy:

What are you going to do about Richard Irvin? He’s violated Ronald Reagan’s 11th commandment, “thou shalt not speak evil of fellow Republicans." Since he entered the race in February, it’s been nothing but attacks. I ask that ILGOP publicly condemn him. Real Republicans are watching how you handle this. We're tired of elections being bought by the highest bidder. ILGOP, stand up and have some courage.

Marc and Kathy Judd, Carlock

