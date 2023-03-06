Invest in community, vote yes
As a long-time resident of Normal, Unit 5 taxpayer and former educator, I feel that our most important investment be in our community and most importantly, our teachers and children. I am voting yes for the Unit 5 referendum.
With the myriad of needs that our local families and children have, we never know what part of the school experience will touch and encourage a young person to excel. Will it be learning about a person or event in history, an art class, the school play or participation in a sport that will help with academic studies, class participation and improve grades? We don’t know. The whole school experience is like a big puzzle. All the pieces fit together to make a whole educational experience for our young students. Take some pieces away and the educational experience becomes fragmented and our students and community suffer.
Please join me. in voting yes for Unit 5 to support our schools, our students, educators and community. I will also be voting for Kelly Pyle, Amy Rose, Alex Williams and Mark Adams, candidates for Unit 5 School Board who have all expressed their support for the referendum, our students and our community.
Mary Anne Schierman, Normal