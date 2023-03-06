Invest in community, vote yes

As a long-time resident of Normal, Unit 5 taxpayer and former educator, I feel that our most important investment be in our community and most importantly, our teachers and children. I am voting yes for the Unit 5 referendum.

With the myriad of needs that our local families and children have, we never know what part of the school experience will touch and encourage a young person to excel. Will it be learning about a person or event in history, an art class, the school play or participation in a sport that will help with academic studies, class participation and improve grades? We don’t know. The whole school experience is like a big puzzle. All the pieces fit together to make a whole educational experience for our young students. Take some pieces away and the educational experience becomes fragmented and our students and community suffer.