LETTER: Intersections must be made safe

Why do people keep dying on Route 9 in Bloomington?

On July 22, 2003, my mother, Jean Stocker, as well as my two daughters, Jenelle, age 19, and Amy, age 9, were all killed by a truck driver. This accident took place on Highway 9 — just east of the Bloomington airport.

At the time my family was killed, I learned that 11 other people had also died in accidents in that same area. How many people must die before the City of Bloomington or McClean County do something about it? Supposedly, they installed some “rumble strips” on some of the roads back in 2003. Apparently, that was not enough. What else can be done?

Recently, a 17-year-old boy from Gibson City was also killed at this intersection. This could have and should have been prevented by a proactive city or county. I always thought that a high priority for both cities and counties was the safety of its people. Apparently, I am wrong.

Will somebody in either the county or city government please make it a priority to make these intersections safe.

Randy Stocker, Rochester, Minnesota

