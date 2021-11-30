LETTER: Insist on transparency, accountability

At this time each year, we focus particularly on the things for which we are thankful. We should be especially thankful that we are citizens of the USA, though we must be more thoughtfully engaged.

Citizenship involves dedication to something larger than you. It is the authority and duty to preserve, protect, and advance the public interest by ensuring sound systemic national internal control.

In our unique and precious USA system of popular sovereign self-governance, this means supporting and leveraging our proven reliable when conscientiously applied, but presently thoroughly neglected and nearly forgotten, systemic fund-accounting-based interactive public budgeting and auditing national internal control process.

Our neglect has our allies and foes alike heightened skeptical that our great American experiment in self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people can long endure and not perish from the earth.

In the absence of our active good example, democracies around the world are submitting to authoritarian rule. Freedom, fairness, and inclusive shared prosperity are fading away. And we are failing to competently respond to multiple simultaneous existentially threatening global crises.

We must rally now and significantly strengthen and refine our ongoing historical imposition of interactive public budgeting and auditing on our local and state governments and extend them to our federal government and major corporations. We must insist upon and leverage transparency and public interest accountability.

-Dick Haas, Pontiac

