One year ago August 16, President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act. He and the Democrats in Congress worked together to craft and pass this historic legislation. It is the largest investment in transitioning to clean energy our country has ever made. And we are already reaping the rewards.

Thousands of jobs in the growing fields of wind and solar energy and battery manufacturing plants have been added to the economy. We are making real headway toward energy independence and ending our dependence on fossil fuels. Healthcare costs have been lowered for millions of Americans. And the investment in the economy has kept unemployment low and made or economy stronger than it has been in 50 years.

No matter where you live or who you are, you will benefit from the IRA. When we have the will, we can mitigate climate change and boost the economy at the same time. Ensuring a healthy future for our children and grandchildren is up to us. Our votes enabled the IRA to come to be. It is only the beginning.

Katie Olsson, Bloomington