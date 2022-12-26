LETTER: Inexcusable actions by council member

I would describe a hero as an individual who has the courage to do the right thing, even when an aggressor is trying to force him/her not to. On December 5, the citizens of Normal witnessed a hero at the Normal Town Council meeting.

Jodi Pomis, of the Town Clerk’s office, stood up to alert the Normal Council of a council member, Stan Nord, threatening email sent to her and others in her office. She warned Nord that he did not follow established rules of conduct and standard protocol -- as she also clearly told him not to send her any further harassing emails -- as he accused her of “possibly committing a felony.”

Nord then attempted a weak apology that sounded more like an excuse for his narcissistic and political behavior.

Other council members stepped up and expressed their feelings on the matter. Harris told Nord that he does not have a justice degree, and he uses non-descriptive statements like “large numbers” of people have spoken to him. Others said Nord went behind the city manager’s back. Preston said because of such antics, other communities have “fun" watching Normal’s turbulent town council meetings. McCarthy noted how the council member was using his position to try to gain an upper hand in a political quest; and even asked the audience if this is what the town wants — political turmoil instead governing.

As a citizen of Normal, this behavior is not what I want; I will remember this meeting when I cast my vote for Normal Council in April’s elections. I encourage all residents of Normal to watch the video of this horrendous display before casting their votes as well.

Eric Sweetwood, Normal