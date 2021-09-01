LETTER: Individual's rights not more important

Well, here we go again. I have read in a newspaper that some yo-yo feels that his rights are being trampled on if he and others like him should have to wear a mask if they don’t want to. He feels that his rights being trampled on.

How can a person feel that his rights are more important than the health of those around him? It is difficult to understand how some people can be so stupid. This same kind of person will scream like a stuck hog if he gets sick with this virus and can’t get the immediate treatment that he feels he deserves.