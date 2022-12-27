LETTER: In support of Stan Nord

I have been friends with Stan Nord for over twenty years, and two generations of the Nord family. I have always found Mr. Nord to always be helpful even before he ran for council in Normal. He was motivated to get into the fight after finding obvious problems with the Town. .Nord has been tireless in fighting for the citizens, and has exhibited all the qualifications of an conservative.

Unless the GOP supports good conservative representatives, I believe they will continue to loose elections. Scott Preston may be a good illustration. He was never conservative as a council member as demonstrated by his record of voting.

I have learned that in order for good government, we need to support good representatives, and then monitor their voting record to insured they are truly representing us. We see large sums of PAC money supporting representatives the spend for their cause, ignoring the long term financial consequences.

If American voters fail to make better choices, I fear deficit spending will destroy the future for our successors.

If you chose to support Mr. Nord, I will help build a coalition of like-minded voters.

John Weaver, Bloomington