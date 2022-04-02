LETTER: Illinois State must stop discrimination

I am an alumni of Illinois State University. It has come to my attention that Illinois State University is blatantly in violation of Title IX and other pay equity laws as they relate to equal pay for athletic coaches.

The men's basketball coach, newly hired, earns twice as much as the experienced and successful women's basketball coach.

The men's basketball coach makes approximately $550,000 per year whereas the women's basketball coach makes approximately $200,000-plus per year. These figures come from the Pantagraph newspaper.

I’m confident that these gender based inequities in salaries for coaches are rampant through out the Illinois State University Athletics Department.

As you know, if one were to dig deeper into these pay inequities that Illinois State University would be the poster child for being the biggest failure of Title IX and other pay equity laws.

Pay equity of intercollegiate sports coaching has been tried in the courts and equity wins every time.

Before Illinois State University becomes the biggest failure of Title IX in this 50th year celebration of Title IX, I strongly urge ISU to fix these gender based pay inequities.

For if you don’t, there will come a time wherein Illinois State University will find themselves in court.

This is shameful, embarrassing, and demeaning to women and men coaches of women’s sports.

Finally, these inequities are illegal.

Illinois State University must stop this discrimination now and be on the right side of the laws and history books.

Additionally, the Illinois State support employees who have voted to strike and who make sports and education possible with hard work need their pay increased significantly.

ISU must do right things right.

Jo Anne Martin ODell, Normal

