LETTER: Illinois needs new leadership

As a third-generation citizen of Illinois, it’s heartbreaking to watch the exodus of people and business from Illinois. We have endured increased taxes, failures to maintain basic public services and infrastructure along with challenges to our basic freedoms and human rights. To further add to the pain, leaders have focused on rhetoric creating division and redirecting funds to special interests and projects. New leadership is needed for Illinois to start rebuilding trust and holding those in power accountable.

Just a few reasons why I’m placing my support in Darren Bailey for our next governor. Darren was fed up with these same failures and decided enough is enough. After serving on his local school board for many years, Darren ran against his local state representative and won. After one term as state representative, he was elected to his current position as a state senator. Now, this Southern Illinois farmer is running for governor.

I’ve had the opportunity of hearing and meeting Darren Bailey and lieutenant governor candidate, Stephanie Trussell. These opportunities allowed me to get to know them and learn more about each as a person. They are both successful and yet down to earth individuals with common sense ideas, a passion for others and a plan for leading Illinois to protect its future.

Darren has already proven to be a man of honor both in office and in his personal life. He is the quality of individual needed to lead the restoration of our government. Join me in supporting the team of Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell to undertake the restoration of Illinois. A restoration built on common sense policy that is needed to reverse the steady and ever-increasing stream of individuals, families and businesses exiting our once great state for a better future elsewhere.

Douglas Nord, Bloomington

