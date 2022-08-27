LETTER: Illinois needs Darren Bailey

Once upon a time we were a Nation that was "Of the people, by the people and for the people’. Now we have a two-party system.

That is, our representatives ‘represent’ their party’s agenda and the good of the people comes in second. It seems that Democrats concentrate on what the party wants, and what the party wants seems most always to be contrary to what the people want.

The policies of the Biden administration erased the country’s energy independence since the Democrats want us to ‘transition’ to electric cars. So they don’t mind rising gas prices -- less traffic, less pollution, right? But most people still need to drive, cannot afford new electric cars and now cannot afford to put gas in the cars that they have.

There is a simple economic fact involved in this scenario: when the price of gas goes up, the cost of everything else goes up. Pretty much everything you have or eat comes in on a truck. When costs go up at the bottom of the supply chain, the increases are passed on to the higher levels.

Usually this is a gradual process but under Biden there was an explosion of inflation. This is part of the strict program of the Democrats to ‘woke’ us up and destroy all Trump era policies – no matter whether good or bad. J.B. Pritzker wholeheartedly endorses all the Democratic ideals which have hurt Illinois.

If this rivalry between the parties continues, it will tear the country apart. We need a peacemaker, a man of the people to lead the state. Darren Bailey has shown that he makes decisions with the welfare of the People – not the Party – in mind. We need Darren Bailey in Illinois.

Glenn Mitan, Schaumburg