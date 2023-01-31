LETTER: Illinois comes to its senses

Gun owners and sellers are confused and upset about the new gun laws in Illinois? Give me a break.

They’ve had more than a decade to arm their homes and stockpile the most powerful weapons and ammunition to defend themselves against anything one can imagine.

I guess the only thing they were banking on is that we would never come to our senses. The state of Illinois has, and as if you haven’t made enough money already, take your guns and sell and play with them in another state. We’ve had enough of your senseless claims that guns make it safer for our children in their schools, us in our temples of worship, concert-goers enjoying what they enjoy most and of course, everyone at a parade.

So many towns have to regret having relied on this belief and how many more citizens need to sacrifice their lives at the mercy of our sanctimonious Second Amendment right? Enough is enough.

I recognize that we haven’t seen the end of such senseless killing. However, to sit in silence and watch these massacres take innocent lives is no longer humanly possible

I ask the new Congress to consider these proposals to address this nation wide problem immediately. Restrict further manufacturing of automatic assault weapons as we have far more than what is needed on our streets.

Increase the accountability for owning an assault rifle; if a gun that you own is used to take the life of a fellow citizen, you will be prosecuted as if you pulled the trigger. Make funding available to enhance our ability to deal with mental health issues in this country. Provide funds to secure places that routinely become dungeons of horror.

Roll up your sleeves Kevin McCarthy and get to work for the American people.

Roger Hellman, Bloomington