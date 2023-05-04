As a letter to the editor indicates, CO2 pipeline promotors have convinced people that ADM’s Decatur carbon capture pilot was successful. In fact, EPA data reveal an abject failure. Between 2017 and 2021ADM’s ethanol plant generated 4.39 million metric tons of CO2 per year while sequestering only 503,000 tons per year. For each ton of CO2 pumped into the ground, the plant released 8.7 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. ADM only captured 11.5% of the plant’s CO2 emissions.

If scaled this failing technology will worsen climate change. Are pipeline promoters creating a green PR screen behind which the fossil fuel industry can continue business as usual?

Next, there’s In Salah, Algeria. Here, British Petroleum invested $2.7 billion in a mile deep sandstone sequestration reservoir. Opened in 2011, the sequestration field was closed in 2016 because CO2 was moving into the caprock seal. What happened in Algeria can happen in Mclean County with this kicker. Pipeline planners intend to inject CO2 directly under the Mahomet Aquifer. Risky location. CO2 is acidic and can dissolve uranium and barium contained in sedimentary rock. If hidden fissures in caprock should reopen, those dissolved minerals will migrate upward into the aquifer.

Finally, CO2 pipelines ruptured in Yoakum, MS, Casper, WY, Brazoria City, TX, Coffeeville, KS (four ruptures), Snyder, TX, and Satartia, MS. In the case of Satartia, CO2 blanketed the village and asphyxiated residents. 49 people – some unconscious, others foaming at the mouth, still others walking in a zombie-like daze – were hospitalized after difficult rescue. Rescue vehicles also need oxygen to run properly. Another were 250 evacuated. Six months later (October 2020), the same pipeline released even more CO2, fortunately in a remote section of Yazoo County, Mississippi.

McLean County, with 6.6 times the population of Yazoo County, might not fare as well.

William Rau, Bloomington