LETTER: Ignorance, hypocrisy are winning

Just to show you how America has changed, when Vietnam fell, Americans cheered when our soldiers left, even though thousands died and many, many thousands injured. How soon we forget the helicopters on the roof of the embassy scrambling to get our people out as the Viet Cong were knocking on the door. It was a war we should have never entered.

Now, people are screaming how horrible it is to leave Afghanistan, the longest war (20 years) in our nation's history. We spent and wasted over $2 trillion and lost thousands of lives with thousands injured. The fault lies not with President Biden, but with the cowards in the Afghan army as they allowed the Taliban to enter the cities freely without even a fight. This, too, was a war we should have never entered.

Now many in Congress are complaining about the funding President Biden wants to spend to help Americans in infrastructure, jobs, paid leave, tuition breaks, healthcare, etc. They didn't gripe when we threw trillions of dollars down the drain in Afghanistan. This money proposed by the President will not be wasted and American lives will not be lost. Ignorance and hypocrisy are winning in the minds of many Americans, all leading to the downfall of democracy and our nation.

Michael Kober, Bloomington

