We have lived in Normal for over 50 years. Both of us retired after 33 years as teachers. Our children graduated from Unit 5 schools. During our last few years of teaching, we started selling real estate to fund our children's college education. We were able to get them through college without any debt. They have become successful adults and good parents to our grandchildren.

We are very concerned about the upcoming Unit 5 school board election and referendum vote. It is our opinion that cutting programs and relying on E-learning to save money is a mistake. Doing away with music, art, PE, etc.. at the elementary level may save some dollars, but it will water down the education those children receive and burn out the classroom teachers. The effects of those cuts would be seen down the road with many students being less "well rounded". Will the world lose a great musician, gifted artist or athlete because of these cuts?

It is also our opinion that E-learning is not the best educational technique. A student who struggles with a specific math concept, proper wording of a sentence or complicated political aspect of history may need a one on one explanation. Many students will miss a critical concept because there wouldn't be a teacher with whom to interact. An experienced teacher will become acutely aware of a student's body language, facial expressions, and voice inflection to determine if they are "getting it." This can't happen with E-learning.

We support the Unit 5 referendum and candidates Adams, Pyle, Roser and Williams. Unit 5 is a quality school system with dedicated administrators, teachers, and support staff. If the referendum fails, we will fail the students.

David and Marilyn Musick, Normal