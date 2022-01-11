LETTER: How do we live amid COVID?

I understand people concerns amid rising positive COVID-19. There is a difference from now as compared to 2020-2021. Thanks to science and doctors, we now have approved vaccinations to combat COVID-19 and can utilize the tools provided to us to help keep us safe. Everyone (by choice or mandated due to essential workers) needs to get their vaccination and booster shots, wear masks, and wash hands often.

If we follow CDC guidelines, numbers will go down. And if by chance you have a positive test and you have been vaccinated, in most cases, it is not as severe unless there are other underlying conditions. Majority of individuals dying have not been vaccinated and it saddens me to know many of them could have been saved.

I continue to pray for all and provide information for individuals to make good decisions for themselves and the people they love. I am only sharing because maybe someone will read this and decide to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 unfortunately, because of all the mixed messages, will be here for a while and hopefully, we will learn how to live and continue to encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines. I do not want anyone to think they are being forced but with information is power to make good choices for you and others.

You ask, “What about youth going to school in person?” Our youth need that in-person school, for without it, too many are falling thru the cracks and behind in their studies and social development. We want them to be healthy and safe and the CDC gives us guidelines as to how to accomplish this.

Let us all continue to be informed, in good health, and be safe.

Willie Halbert, Bloomington

