LETTER: How can you be against Earth Day?

In anticipation of Earth Day, the Pantagraph ran two opinion pieces, one from Kent Lassman. He works for the Competitive Enterprise Institute which he terms a “free market public policy organization” in Washington, D.C. In fact his biography indicates that is his current employment is similar to the past four jobs - at conservative think tanks.

Lassman advocated retiring Earth Day. He sniped at the concept because “it's history is littered with slogans, speeches and grand pronouncements but not with many environmental improvements.” He asserted “today we have a global class of professional activists committed to campaigning for bizarre, radical policies …"

As to the global class of professional activists, this is pretty humorous coming from a guy who's worked at five different conservative think tanks. Unless he doesn't consider himself a professional.

As to the environmental movement not improving life on this planet he ought to turn off OAN and Fox News. Perhaps not be so concerned with the greed of his capitalist clients. The Pantagraph reported in its Earth Day coverage on April 23:

When people, political factions and nations have pulled together, they have cleaned up some of these human caused environmental problems, including the ozone hole, clearing perpetually smoggy air, polluted water, and saving many species from the brink of extinction.

So what's next? For Mother's Day will the Pantagraph have someone pro Mother's Day and someone anti-?

Alan Novick, Normal

