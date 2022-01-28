LETTER: How are these decisions beneficial?

I’m trying to understand why certain programs, policies and practices are happening in our country that on the surface appear to conflict with the greater good for the greater number. I question why many of these initiatives exist.

Why are hardened violent criminals being given light sentences, which have been proven to lead to even more violent crimes being committed? Why isn’t our judicial system promoting law and order? Why does one particular political party want convicted felons to have the right to vote?

As our nation’s population grows, and crime along with it, why does the practice of defunding police make any sense? Who believes that no ID required mail in ballots are fraud proof? How does "vote harvesting," which allows for community activists to go door to door assisting voters in completing ballots and then returning the same to polling places, enhance election integrity? Why are illegal immigrants being given the right to vote in New York and California?

Does it make sense to anyone that any nation in the world would allow masses of migrants to cross their borders at will for any reason, let alone the risks of adding to the pandemic crisis? Why does the national news media focus on the trials and tribulations of certain illegal immigrant families, rather than the incompetence displayed by the current administration in securing our borders?

What value will come of including Critical Race Theory in school curriculums that in part teaches that the idea of race advances the interests of white people at the expense of people of color?

If you truly believe that any or all of the above precepts, policies, or practices benefit your livelihood, how so? They appear to me to be ill-fated acts that actually harm Americans, and weaken our nation as a whole.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

