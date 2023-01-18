LETTER: Hoping State Farm reverses decision

State Farm has long been a leader in volunteerism and contributions to communities across the country. The company’s most recent social responsibility report proudly points out that the company’s gift-matching programs generated an impressive $14.1 million to 10,886 nonprofits (2021 figures), directly tied to “the generous donations and volunteerism of our people”.

But with the New Year, State Farm’s retirees have been told that they no longer qualify as “our people” for purposes of these programs. As of January 1, the company stopped making matching contributions based on its retirees’ volunteerism and donations.

Of course, the effects of this decision are felt not just in Central Illinois, but nationally -- wherever State Farm retirees are serving and helping others.

Undoubtedly, community-minded State Farm retirees will continue to give to those in need, no matter what. That’s what State Farm people do. And, as hopeful folks, we can continue to hope that State Farm will reverse its position. With great needs so evident in so many communities, it’s clear that this is the time to strengthen these programs -- not diminish them.

David Tideman (former Bloomington resident and State Farm retiree)

Landenberg, Pennsylvania