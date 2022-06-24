LETTER: Hoping elections bring GOP success

Hoping elections bring GOP success

A recent letter to the editor lambasted good Congressman Darin LaHood and explained his vote against him. However, the author fails to understand that this is, or was, only a primary election, which elects candidates within the political parties as the law provides. So I would ask the author to learn a bit about legalities and elections, as well as anyone who supports that type of thinking (wrongly) about LaHood.

Perhaps this letter was an effort in vain to breed unrest about Trump, because he fears Trump will return to the White House. Or to energize the Democrats against good American traditions and values, which the GOP is the best party to defend those according to the constitution. The arrogant January 6 committee continues this silly political theater, giving a weird aura of political hate. ABC News decided to pair up with the committee on June 9 but failed to garner good ratings.

Democrat leaders know time is precious until the lame duck session starts in November until January 2023, when Nancy Pelosi will be fired as speaker. And once again, the whole political environment will change dramatically in our nation’s capital.

As a careful thought, President Trump is not legally charged with insurrection or traitorous activities, and of course he survived two failed attempts of impeachment. The left liberal media companies are in alliance with propaganda from Democrat leadership. The writer of the letter claimed majority Americans hate Trump, which is not proven. He should carefully have stated that majority Democrats hate Trump.

I solicit readers to carefully balance truth and propaganda. I can only patiently and hopefully wait for Tuesday, Nov. 8. The real test of democracy proves itself out in the general election. I believe the proof will be a scourge of red, hopefully.

Leon Kaeb, Bloomington

Questions surround arming teachers

I was a teacher for the state of Illinois for 33 years. Back in the old days when fire drills and tornado drills were the security concerns of the day. I have been retired for 20 years so this may make my opinion moot to some.

Since the terrible slaughter at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, the NRA held their national convention in Houston. Former President Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and governor Kristi Noem of S.D. spoke at the convention. They all supported the NRA position of no gun regulations. They all called for in one form or another that more armed people in schools or arming teachers would be the answer to protecting our children.

Cruz, in his speech, blamed gun regulation problems on “elites who dominate our culture.” Ted Cruz, your kids go to a school that has annual tuition of $32,000. How “elite” does that make you, Ted?

Recently the ability to save the children and teachers at Uvalde may have been lost due to the failure to act by trained armed response law enforcement people. Their reasons for inaction that resulted in lives lost are being investigated and the reports have not been completed.

Those states that had teachers leave the field due to COVID restrictions will see a mass exodus if they push to arm teachers to protect students as suggested by Trump and others. Trained police response failed at Uvalde. If teachers are ridiculously made to arm what difference will it make? If trained police won’t go in?

Are substitutes to be firearm trained? Bus drivers? Should the teachers wear the firearm on their person? Will firearms be supplied by the teachers or the school boards? Who will be liable if a collateral death occurs in defense of other students?

Larry Sears, Normal

Bailey-Smith the right choice

I will vote for Karla Bailey-Smith, Democrat running for state representative of the new Illinois 91st District.

I have known Karla for many years, and she will be an enthusiastic, knowledgeable and dedicated representative for our district. She has become familiar with the issues that are important to the people of the 91st, whether they are urban, suburban or rural residents. She has spent many hours over decades advocating with the state legislature for specific issues that will improve the lives of people who have run into a roadblock that only government can overcome.

Her platform is based on these issues:

the importance of supporting working families and unions;

promoting gun safety;

defending women’s reproductive rights;

protecting our natural environment for future generations;

supporting public education and providing for the needs of all children in the classroom, regardless of their background, religion, sexual orientation, race, or physical or mental abilities and/or challenges.

If this sounds like a candidate you may want to represent you in Springfield, I encourage you to visit her website, karla4il.org, and then to vote for Karla in the June 28 primary.

Kathy Packard, Normal

