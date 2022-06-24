LETTER: Hoping elections bring GOP success

A recent letter to the editor lambasted good Congressman Darin LaHood and explained his vote against him. However, the author fails to understand that this is, or was, only a primary election, which elects candidates within the political parties as the law provides. So I would ask the author to learn a bit about legalities and elections, as well as anyone who supports that type of thinking (wrongly) about LaHood.

Perhaps this letter was an effort in vain to breed unrest about Trump, because he fears Trump will return to the White House. Or to energize the Democrats against good American traditions and values, which the GOP is the best party to defend those according to the constitution. The arrogant January 6 committee continues this silly political theater, giving a weird aura of political hate. ABC News decided to pair up with the committee on June 9 but failed to garner good ratings.

Democrat leaders know time is precious until the lame duck session starts in November until January 2023, when Nancy Pelosi will be fired as speaker. And once again, the whole political environment will change dramatically in our nation’s capital.

As a careful thought, President Trump is not legally charged with insurrection or traitorous activities, and of course he survived two failed attempts of impeachment. The left liberal media companies are in alliance with propaganda from Democrat leadership. The writer of the letter claimed majority Americans hate Trump, which is not proven. He should carefully have stated that majority Democrats hate Trump.

I solicit readers to carefully balance truth and propaganda. I can only patiently and hopefully wait for Tuesday, Nov. 8. The real test of democracy proves itself out in the general election. I believe the proof will be a scourge of red, hopefully.

Leon Kaeb, Bloomington

