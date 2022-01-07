 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Holiday hunting column unnecessary

Letters to the Editor

It is hard to stomach the column by Dave Shadow that you published on Christmas Eve, of all days: a vivid account of his luring and killing three coyotes, with a picture.

I know certain animals need to be thinned from the wild for survival of species, but it is tasteless to publish details on a holiday weekend. And it's never necessary to publish a picture.

Coyotes resemble pet dogs and anyone who has lost a dog will be distressed. And what about children who will see the picture, ask questions and be upset?

Lynda Straw, Bloomington

