LETTER: Hold legislators accountable on guns

McConnell will not allow Senate action to vote on even sensible gun regulation. The Texas governor's presser Wednesday blamed mass shootings on everything but ability to access military grade weapons at 18. In many states, at 18 one cannot even purchase alcohol and/or tobacco products. Yet here we are: at 18 a person can purchase a high velocity AR15.

Many European and other nations have high rates of gun ownership yet none have the mass shootings that occur in America. Why? Most countries have a more restrictive firearm owning guidance policy. They wonder what is wrong with America. Comes up frequently when U.S. dignitaries attend multi-nation meetings.

Switzerland found, in part, stricter background checks, rules prohibiting domestic abusers from owning weapons and secure locks on firearms in the home with decreased rates of gun-related deaths. Not really so restrictive is it.

The NRA and the Texas governor did not cancel NRA convention just a few days from Uvalde shooting. Guess what, no guns allowed in convention center while some are speaking. Quite the double standard.

Did you know NRA contributes big sums to many in Congress? One example: McConnell’s recent take $1,267,139. No wonder he and other GOP Senators do not want to have gun ownership policies.

Do we continue spiraling down this road to mass shooting after mass shooting: schools, places of worship, movie theaters, malls, stores and other venues? There was just 10 days between these last two. Consider the emotional trauma especially to surviving children who witnessed, the guilt a mother has for just taking her daughter to school. Enough.

I beg of everyone, use the power of the vote. Democrat, Republican or independent: hold accountable those unwilling to even discuss sensible gun legislation.

Mary H. Haskell, Bloomington

