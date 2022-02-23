LETTER: Hip hop has negative effect on culture

Some people waited breathlessly for analysis of Super Bowl's elaborate half-time show. NFL and Pepsi apparently grabbed on to this venue because rap music is now number one genre.

Juan Williams, a Black co-host on Fox News, wrote a very informative analysis of the hip hop craze. In Juan's own words he says “It sells to young people globally, Black, white, Latino and Asian, but the bulk of the audience is mostly young white males attracted by adrenalin-pumping fantasy domination of women and particularly embrace of 'gangsta rap' with violent young men boasting about gunning down rivals.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams targets 'drill rap' videos on social media saying they promote gun violence. Adams made a connection between drill music and young men murdering each other. Drill music uses the staccato rhythm simulating guns firing. So 'drilling' encourages shooting and kill your rivals and anyone else.

Adams says it is alarming to see the popularity of this kind of entertainment. It is becoming louder and more influential as evidenced by the choice for the Super Bowl. Young enterprising blacks see this as an easy way to make a ton or money and avoid any kind of moral responsibility.

Social media has opened up all kinds of opportunity. Hip hop has millions of followers who are eating up the advice about kill a cop, rape a woman, join a gang and get violent. Not only is there the music and rapping, but the videos and the language that would wither an oak tree.

Critics are dismissed as being out of touch with the streets. The genre seems to be accepted as a fact of contemporary life. Why is Remington being blamed? Search no further than this destructive, dangerous venue.

When a culture tries to live without standards or morals, there can be no peace.

B. P. Cline, Normal

