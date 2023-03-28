Good luck to the Heyworth School Board in finding a “replacement” for a 20-year veteran English teacher who has a doctorate, also teaches at the university level, and is the winner of a media literacy award from the most prestigious professional development organization in her field. Even without knowing Dr. Bohner, I know that she is a gifted, committed, communicative, and caring educator who was doing the right things in her classroom.

Teachers who send home weekly communications and involve their students in writing them are writers themselves and are engaging students in real world writing. Both are hallmarks of excellence in writing instruction.

Teachers who read widely and provide students with a wide-range of reading material designed to address a variety of abilities, needs, and interests are those most likely to develop life-long readers and learners.

Teachers who encourage students to engage in real-world decision-making about what they read and write and are those most likely to develop critical thinkers.

Teachers who recognize that not all students conform to narrowly defined, socially prescribed notions of gender and sexuality create classrooms that are safe spaces where all students can feel seen and heard.

School boards that “approve separation agreements” with teachers like Dr. Bohner and consider forcing teachers to select for their classroom libraries only books that “come from a pre-approved … list or get administrative approval” may be surprised to find that the candidate pool for “replacements” is small and less than excellent. Certainly, no “replacement” is likely to approach Dr. Bohner’s quality.

In the long run, it will be the students and families of Heyworth who pay the price for this board’s short-sighted decision.

Claire Lamonica, Normal