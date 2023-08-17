The new proposed Heritage Prairie Wind Project will bring immense community benefits to Livingston County, and my fellow union members and I are proud to support this project.

Heritage Prairie Wind, which represents an $850M investment into Illinois, will generate millions in tax revenue for our county. 50% of this revenue will go directly to local school districts, while the remainder will support services like fire and EMS. This kind of economic investment will support our necessary community services, improve our roads, and allow for Livingston County to continue its economic growth.

Beyond the capital investment and economic revenue, my fellow union members will greatly benefit from the stable, well-paying jobs that Heritage Prairie Wind will create during the construction phase. Standing to create 800 construction jobs, these positions will benefit not only existing union members, but a long construction period will allow new members to receive hands-on training on a renewable project.

The wind project will require part-time and full-time workers to operate the facility and maintain the installations, encouraging new people and families to move to our area as these innovative projects and industries come online. The Heritage Prairie Wind project will bring countless benefits to us all, and on behalf of the laborers, I am excited to see it move forward.

Chuckie Loveall, Roanoke