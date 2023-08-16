I am writing to highlight the positive aspects of the Heritage Prairie Wind Project, which will invest millions into the state and generate tax revenue for Livingston County. The tax revenue generated by this project will go toward supporting local schools, emergency services and other essential community needs.

Heritage Prairie Wind will also bring hundreds of local construction opportunities. As a proud union member, this is an important opportunity for us to seize. The construction portion of this project will generate up to 800 high-paying jobs that will support our local laborers. A construction project of this size will offer reliable jobs for the entirety of the construction process for many of our members, and these jobs not only support our union members, but their families as well.

The economic benefits of this project will extend to the entire community, including local businesses that will indirectly benefit from an increase in business. More money in the pocket of local workers means more money to be spent at our restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and more.

I and many of my union colleagues are excited to see the Heritage Prairie Wind Project go forward in its development, and we ask our community to show their support and encourage approval for this project.

Cullen Loveall, Roanoke