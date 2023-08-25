Thank you Mr. Democrat for asking what Republicans do believe in. I don't believe the 2024 platform has been finalized yet, but here is what I think will be in it without the formal wording:

1. Republicans want controlled immigration

2. The womb should not be the most dangerous place in America

3. Schools should be teaching academics not social politics

4. Parents must not be labeled terrorists for caring about their children's education.

5. Pornography and inappropriate materials must not be part of school's teaching material

6. Teaching on sexual values should be left to parents, not chosen by the teacher's union

7. Legislation shall be encouraged to give parents school vouchers.

8. Government and media should not be allowed to censor opposing viewpoints

9. There shall not be a two-tier system of government

10. Criminals shall be prosecuted and innocent victims protected

11. Mutilation of young people shall not be called health care and not allowed on teenagers

12. Regulations for destroying coal-fired plants shall be repealed

13. Regulations accelerating cost of housing (by 60%) shall be reviewed

14. Government shall not destroy our choices for appliances and vehicles

15. Corporations shall not be able to limit our choices for energy or investments

16. Government shall not be able to change currency from the dollar to digital

17. Steps shall be taken to limit damage artificial intelligence could do to our country

18. Global Economic Forum shall not be able to dictate America's policies

19. No citizens shall be canceled and assaulted because of his or her political beliefs

20. First Amendment rights shall respect our freedoms of speech, religion and association

21. A father should be able to protect his family even if he has to use a gun.

22. America first

B. P. Cline, Normal