LETTER: Helping with mental health issues

From political speeches to media reporting, concerns about the protection of children in our schools has been at the forefront of public concern. Adolescent mental health has been seen as a culprit for U.S. mass shootings. The shooter often being depicted as “a loner”, “deeply troubled” or bullied by their peers. Under the recently signed, bipartisan Safter Community Act, one focus is the boosting of funding toward mental health services and training.

Yet will providing more quality and quantity of mental health resources address the possibility of a future school shooting? While it is true that public mental health and school-based resources are desperately underfunded, counseling and psychiatric care can only be effective when a trusting and voluntary relationship is developed between clinicians and young people.

For example, will a young male share their thoughts and emotions with a mental health provider about their propensity for violence on others? In short, do they have an interest in personal change? Unfortunately, research tells us that men are less likely to utilize mental health resources.

Despite these concerns, young men, particularly disengaged from school, family, or an employment setting, can feel a lack of control in our society. The Bipartisan Safter Community Act law should support programs that truly engage young men to avoid disengagement from school and their family.

Men need means for expressing power and control through any number of groups including vocation programs, sports, the arts, music, drama or a gaming club. When utilized, these spaces of connection can bind young men to something bigger in the community.

Each of us in the community probably knows a young person who wants opportunities to feel accomplished, confident, or strong. How can our community encourage and provide these opportunities?

Christopher Gjesfjeld, Bloomington